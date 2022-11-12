Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
No power to ONT - likely causes?
jonathan18

6344 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#302282 12-Nov-2022 11:38
Send private message

So my son calls me in desparation, facing a major calamity - internet down!

Arrive home and found the circuit breaker that all the main equipment is on has gone, so reset that and everything boots up… other than the ONT.

It’s the first gen of the Chorus units which uses a weird power plug on the unit, so at this stage I’ve been able to do nothing but swap out the clover power cable (which, surprise surprise, wasn’t the issue).

What are my best options to try to find out where the problem lies? I’m assuming it’s finding someone else who has the sam gen ONT (unless newer ones use the same plug?) and borrowing their power supply.

Anything else I can or should be doing? Will contacting my ISP (2D) be any good? I see I can order a new ‘power cable’ from Chorus (I assume that includes the power supply itself), but I’m assuming that’ll not be actioned until Monday at the earliest.

It’ll be interesting to get by a weekend or longer without internet, especially given our reliance on GH devices etc.

Thanks for any advice.




robjg63
3568 posts

Uber Geek


  #2995077 12-Nov-2022 12:07
Send private message

If it's the PSU then Jaycar have them:

 

But it would be a waste of money if its the ONT that got damaged - depends if you have a Jaycar nearby and want to gamble ~$50.




IanIan
4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2995079 12-Nov-2022 12:10
Send private message

Strictly speaking it's up to Chorus as they own the gear, so they get to fix it, but if it happens to be the power supply, replacement ones are available from Jaycar under their cat # of MP3539 for ~$47

 

You probably should check that what you have and what they sell are of the same type, has the same DC plug, voltage and esp. polarity before doing so in case models have changed, but that option's there if you want to check it out.

 

Cheers,

 

Ian

 

 

 

Edit: Dang beaten to the punch...

nztim
2466 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2995082 12-Nov-2022 12:19
Send private message

Anything other than getting Chorus to replace the PSU/ONT is a bad move as if a 3rd party PSU blows up your ONT you could be up for a big bill from chorus

log a support ticket via your ISP and get Chorus out




robjg63
3568 posts

Uber Geek


  #2995083 12-Nov-2022 12:19
Send private message

Dumb question - but have you plugged something else into that power outlet to make sure its ok?




jonathan18

6344 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2995102 12-Nov-2022 13:55
Send private message

Thanks for the replies.

 

Yep, I can confirm the outlet is fine; it’s the same one powering the router and APs (via PoE), and they’re all working (just not doing much these days!).

 

My local Jaycar does have that power supply in stock and it does seem to have the right plug, but perhaps for a different model of ONT as not the same amps, or am I reading this wrong? (Both 12V, but Jaycar 2.5A, mine 1A, as per following image). If so, I assume this isn’t a viable option?!

 

 

So am I best to log a fault via 2D as opposed to requesting a new power supply via Chorus’s website, or do both?

 

Anyone in PN willing to lend me their OEM power supply for a few minutes?! (We were one of the first parts of town to get fibre, so most people I know have more recent ONTs.)

Nate001
545 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2995105 12-Nov-2022 14:26
Send private message

If you have a multi meter check the pins in the connecter have power?

robjg63
3568 posts

Uber Geek


  #2995111 12-Nov-2022 14:55
Send private message

As I understand it, it just means that the Jaycar PSU can put out up to 2.5A and the one with the ONT a maximum of 1A.

 

If the ONT needs (presumably) only up to 1A, then it just doesn't take that extra possible output. Much the same as if you use a more powerful USB adapter it wont cook your device - the device only takes what it wants.

 

A higher voltage however, will damage a device.

 

 

 

https://www.techsupportforum.com/threads/is-it-okay-to-use-an-ac-adapter-with-same-voltage-but-higher-amperage-than-required.461632/

 

EDIT: Borrowing a PSU is a good idea if you can, OR, as it looks like only 2 pins on the PSU are used, if you have a multimeter available, you should be able to test the existing one to confirm its actually dead.

 

 

 

 




fe31nz
872 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2995234 12-Nov-2022 23:52
Send private message

Regrettably, power supplies can read fine for voltage and still not work - you need to be able to check the voltage under load, which is usually very difficult or impossible in a home environment.  It is a common failure mode for power supplies to present the correct voltage when not loaded, but be unable to provide anything like enough current.

