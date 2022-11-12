So my son calls me in desparation, facing a major calamity - internet down!



Arrive home and found the circuit breaker that all the main equipment is on has gone, so reset that and everything boots up… other than the ONT.



It’s the first gen of the Chorus units which uses a weird power plug on the unit, so at this stage I’ve been able to do nothing but swap out the clover power cable (which, surprise surprise, wasn’t the issue).



What are my best options to try to find out where the problem lies? I’m assuming it’s finding someone else who has the sam gen ONT (unless newer ones use the same plug?) and borrowing their power supply.



Anything else I can or should be doing? Will contacting my ISP (2D) be any good? I see I can order a new ‘power cable’ from Chorus (I assume that includes the power supply itself), but I’m assuming that’ll not be actioned until Monday at the earliest.



It’ll be interesting to get by a weekend or longer without internet, especially given our reliance on GH devices etc.



Thanks for any advice.







