Connecting a SIM to my router's WAN port
ChrisFromNewPlymouth

#302375 18-Nov-2022 14:52
Good afternoon.

 

 

 

I currently have two networks operating in an environment. One is a standard home network with ethernet and wifi with the router connected to the internet through my Spark fibre ONT.

 

 

 

The other network uses an older Huawei router, supplied free by Spark on sign-up I believe, which has wifi and ethernet and is used to run a surveillance system. Eight IP cameras connected through POE switches, a recording unit, etc. This network is not connected to the internet so is currently only available by connecting to the wifi to view the footage and interact with it. This router does not have a SIM slot.

 

 

 

On occasion I will move the "internet" cable from the home router to the surveillance router to give it an internet connection so I can perform firmware and OS updates. I have once before left this router connected to the internet when we were on holiday for a week so I could log in and see what was happening at the house over the internet. This all worked well. However, with my home network offline, certain "smart" aspects of that were unable to function correctly.

 

 

 

I'm now looking for a solution where I can purchase a SIM with a data pack and somehow connect it to the WAN port of my surveillance router to give that network easy internet access, without having to remove the internet access from my home network. I could go to the hassle of purchasing a new router with a SIM slot, but that would require me to configure the surveillance items on that new router to get them up and running and that's something I'd rather avoid if possible. I haven't been able to Google up a solution that seems appropriate - I have seen suggestions from using a third router for internet access (I'm not sure how this would interact with the existing router) to using a phone as the access point and plugging it into the router's USB port (I'm not sure if this router can get internet access through USB?)

 

 

 

Is anyone able to offer some help by suggesting a solution that will allow me to put a SIM into a device that I can then plug into the WAN port of the router so the router simply sees that as an internet connection and will be happy to be online?

 

 

 

I'll probably only need this SIM connection for a month or so while we're on holiday during the summer, then I can shelve it until we go on holiday again. Any thoughts around providers or data plans are a different conversation to this one I think.

 

 

 

Thanks in advance. Much appreciated.

 

 

 

Chris.

shk292
  #2998084 18-Nov-2022 15:17
Why not just plug the WAN port of the normally-disconnected network to a LAN port of the main network?  You'll have double-NAT but shouldn't be an issue.  They'll still be separate networks (which wouldn't be the case if you connected LAN-LAN)

 

As always, you need to be ultra careful about connecting cameras etc to the internet but you probably already know that...

 

 

ChrisFromNewPlymouth

  #2998091 18-Nov-2022 15:26
shk292:

 

Why not just plug the WAN port of the normally-disconnected network to a LAN port of the main network?  You'll have double-NAT but shouldn't be an issue.  They'll still be separate networks (which wouldn't be the case if you connected LAN-LAN)

 

As always, you need to be ultra careful about connecting cameras etc to the internet but you probably already know that...

 

 

 

 

 

 

I hadn't considered that, thank you. I assumed there would be a shit-fight between the two routers potentially trying to assign two devices to the IP address, etc.

 

 

 

I'll give it a shot and see how it goes.

freitasm
  #2998146 18-Nov-2022 15:50
Quite a few routers have a "dual-mode" use: router or bridge mode. In bridge mode the router will have DHCP disabled, and pass traffic to the main router - like a switch with a Wi-Fi access point built-in. Devices connected to the second router are in effect managed by the main router.

 

Check your second router for this function. Note that if you do this then IP addresses on your security devices will change since they will be now on a new network.




Spyware
  #2998156 18-Nov-2022 16:16
ChrisFromNewPlymouth:

 

I hadn't considered that, thank you. I assumed there would be a shit-fight between the two routers potentially trying to assign two devices to the IP address, etc.

 

 

Would indicate that the person who did the network config doesn't know what they are doing rather than being the router's fault. Obviously the LAN side networks on each router have to be different for NAT routing to work in the second router (connected by WAN interface).




shk292
  #2998164 18-Nov-2022 16:35
I would think it is better for the second router not to be in bridge mode, but to act as a normal router passing traffic to the main router.  Yes, this will mean double-Nat, but:

 

  • It won't matter if the two LANs have the same address range because they are independent of each other
  • Devices on the secondary LAN won't change IP address when connected to the internet via the primary LAN

Presumably, just setting the WAN interface of the secondary router to DHCP will cause it to act as if it were connected to any other internet connection such as an ONT.  The primary router will give it a LAN address and send all traffic for the secondary LAN to that address.  The secondary router then does NAT to its local IP range

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2998165 18-Nov-2022 16:40
It might make it a bit harder to reach those devices if you are connected from the main network - remember it's not only to access the Internet for updates but also to review footage. 




