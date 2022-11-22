Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Dead Power Supply on Edgerouter Lite
Earbanean

650 posts

Ultimate Geek


#302425 22-Nov-2022 14:58
This is just an FYI really, in case anyone else has this happen.  I have an ERL possibly about 5 years old.  On the weekend at some point, we lost all internet. and the router wasn't responding or returning a ping.  All lights on it were out, except the Console light which was flashing.  A bit of help from my friend Graham Oogle indicated it was probably a power supply problem.  So, I had a rummage in my box of old stuff and found a power supply off an old Netgear router with same specs and plug.  I swapped it over and back in business. 

 

So, if you have an Edgerouter and it appears to be dead, but with Console light flashing, then power supply should be your first port of call.

Create new topic
CYaBro
3874 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2999872 22-Nov-2022 15:22
Common issue with those power supplies it seems.
Parents have a USG and it died last week too!
Similar symptoms.

Luckily they still had their old netcomm router and the power supply from that worked.

richms
25595 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2999904 22-Nov-2022 16:09
Im down 2 USG stock power adapters now. Really problematic ones that were supplied with them. Also had a 48v from one of the 8 port with 4 POE port switches die.




Richard rich.ms

