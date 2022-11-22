This is just an FYI really, in case anyone else has this happen. I have an ERL possibly about 5 years old. On the weekend at some point, we lost all internet. and the router wasn't responding or returning a ping. All lights on it were out, except the Console light which was flashing. A bit of help from my friend Graham Oogle indicated it was probably a power supply problem. So, I had a rummage in my box of old stuff and found a power supply off an old Netgear router with same specs and plug. I swapped it over and back in business.

So, if you have an Edgerouter and it appears to be dead, but with Console light flashing, then power supply should be your first port of call.