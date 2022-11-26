Hi

The ISP that I use for fibre uses PPPoE that is untagged.

Username and Password are changed below, but the correct password is required to connect.

I can get it working on an old Spark router but on my CCR2116-12G-4S+ it does not appear to route correctly.

The script I am using is as follows.

# RouterOS 7.6

# model = CCR2116-12G-4S+

/interface bridge

add name=local

/interface pppoe-client

add add-default-route=yes disabled=no interface=ether1 name=pppoe-out1 \

use-peer-dns=yes user=username@ISP password=password

/interface list

add name=WAN

add name=LAN

/interface wireless security-profiles

set [ find default=yes ] supplicant-identity=MikroTik

/ip pool

add name=dhcp_pool0 ranges=192.168.88.2-192.168.88.254

/ip dhcp-server

add address-pool=dhcp_pool0 interface=local name=dhcp1

/port

set 0 name=serial0

/interface bridge port

add bridge=local interface=ether2

/interface list member

add interface=ether2 list=LAN

add interface=pppoe-out1 list=WAN

/ip address

add address=192.168.88.1/24 interface=local network=192.168.88.0

/ip dhcp-server network

add address=192.168.88.0/24 dns-server=192.168.88.1 gateway=192.168.88.1

/ip dns

set allow-remote-requests=yes

/ip firewall filter

add action=accept chain=input comment="accept established,related,untracked" \

connection-state=established,related,untracked

add action=drop chain=input comment="drop invalid" connection-state=invalid

add action=accept chain=input comment="accept ICMP" protocol=icmp

add action=accept chain=input comment=\

"accept to local loopback (for CAPsMAN)" dst-address=127.0.0.1

add action=drop chain=input comment="drop all not coming from LAN" \

in-interface-list=!LAN

add action=accept chain=forward comment="accept in ipsec policy" \

ipsec-policy=in,ipsec

add action=accept chain=forward comment="accept out ipsec policy" \

ipsec-policy=out,ipsec

add action=fasttrack-connection chain=forward comment=fasttrack \

connection-state=established,related hw-offload=yes

add action=accept chain=forward comment=\

"accept established,related, untracked" connection-state=\

established,related,untracked

add action=drop chain=forward comment="drop invalid" connection-state=invalid

add action=drop chain=forward comment="drop all from WAN not DSTNATed" \

connection-nat-state=!dstnat connection-state=new in-interface-list=WAN

/ip firewall nat

add action=masquerade chain=srcnat comment=masquerade ipsec-policy=out,none \

out-interface-list=WAN

As per the address list below I get an address

/ip address print

Flags: D - DYNAMIC

Columns: ADDRESS, NETWORK, INTERFACE

# ADDRESS NETWORK INTERFACE

0 192.168.88.1/24 192.168.88.0 local

1 D 202.27.197.66/32 10.1.1.2 pppoe-out1

Routes are as follows



[admin@MikroTik] > /routing route print

Flags: A - ACTIVE; c, v, y - COPY; H - HW-OFFLOADED

Columns: DST-ADDRESS, GATEWAY, AFI, DISTANCE, SCOPE, TARGET-SCOPE, IMMEDIATE-GW

DST-ADDRESS GATEWAY AFI DISTANCE SCOPE TA IMMEDIATE-GW

Av 0.0.0.0/0 pppoe-out1 ip4 1 30 10 pppoe-out1

Ac 10.1.1.2/32 pppoe-out1 ip4 0 10 pppoe-out1

Ac 192.168.88.0/24 local ip4 0 10 local

Av ::/0 pppoe-out1 ip6 1 30 10 pppoe-out1

Ac fe80::%ether1/64 ether1 ip6 0 10 ether1

Ac fe80::%local/64 local ip6 0 10 local

Ac fe80::%pppoe-out1/64 pppoe-out1 ip6 0 10 pppoe-out1

A H ether1 link 0

A H ether2 link 0

A H local link 0

A H pppoe-out1 link 0

Traceroute stops at the 10.1.1.2 address



[admin@MikroTik] > tool/traceroute 8.8.8.8

Columns: ADDRESS, LOSS, SENT, LAST, AVG, BEST, WORST, STD-DEV

# ADDRESS LOSS SENT LAST AVG BEST WORST STD-DEV

1 10.1.1.2 0% 1 3.5ms 3.5 3.5 3.5 0

2 100% 1 timeout

3 100% 1 timeout

4 100% 1 timeout

5 0% 1 0ms

From Windows tracert reports the router IP 192.168.88.1 and 10.1.1.2

>tracert 8.8.8.8

Tracing route to 8.8.8.8 over a maximum of 30 hops

1 2 ms 4 ms 2 ms 192.168.88.1

2 7 ms 5 ms 9 ms 10.1.1.2

3 * * * Request timed out.

Am guessing something is wrong but I am out of ideas.

@nztim you mentioned "I have Tagged/Untagged and PPPoE/DHCP scripts (all four combinations)" Would you be willing to share or advise me of the error in my script?

Many Thanks