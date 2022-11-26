Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)MikroTik Fibre Untagged PPPoE Routing Issue
godber

34 posts

Geek


#302476 26-Nov-2022 12:32
Send private message quote this post

Hi 

 

The ISP that I use for fibre uses PPPoE that is untagged.

 

Username and Password are changed below, but the correct password is required to connect.

 

I can get it working on an old Spark router but on my CCR2116-12G-4S+ it does not appear to route correctly.

 

The script I am using is as follows.

 

# RouterOS 7.6
# model = CCR2116-12G-4S+
/interface bridge
add name=local
/interface pppoe-client
add add-default-route=yes disabled=no interface=ether1 name=pppoe-out1 \
    use-peer-dns=yes user=username@ISP password=password
/interface list
add name=WAN
add name=LAN
/interface wireless security-profiles
set [ find default=yes ] supplicant-identity=MikroTik
/ip pool
add name=dhcp_pool0 ranges=192.168.88.2-192.168.88.254
/ip dhcp-server
add address-pool=dhcp_pool0 interface=local name=dhcp1
/port
set 0 name=serial0
/interface bridge port
add bridge=local interface=ether2
/interface list member
add interface=ether2 list=LAN
add interface=pppoe-out1 list=WAN
/ip address
add address=192.168.88.1/24 interface=local network=192.168.88.0
/ip dhcp-server network
add address=192.168.88.0/24 dns-server=192.168.88.1 gateway=192.168.88.1
/ip dns
set allow-remote-requests=yes
/ip firewall filter
add action=accept chain=input comment="accept established,related,untracked" \
    connection-state=established,related,untracked
add action=drop chain=input comment="drop invalid" connection-state=invalid
add action=accept chain=input comment="accept ICMP" protocol=icmp
add action=accept chain=input comment=\
    "accept to local loopback (for CAPsMAN)" dst-address=127.0.0.1
add action=drop chain=input comment="drop all not coming from LAN" \
    in-interface-list=!LAN
add action=accept chain=forward comment="accept in ipsec policy" \
    ipsec-policy=in,ipsec
add action=accept chain=forward comment="accept out ipsec policy" \
    ipsec-policy=out,ipsec
add action=fasttrack-connection chain=forward comment=fasttrack \
    connection-state=established,related hw-offload=yes
add action=accept chain=forward comment=\
    "accept established,related, untracked" connection-state=\
    established,related,untracked
add action=drop chain=forward comment="drop invalid" connection-state=invalid
add action=drop chain=forward comment="drop all from WAN not DSTNATed" \
    connection-nat-state=!dstnat connection-state=new in-interface-list=WAN
/ip firewall nat
add action=masquerade chain=srcnat comment=masquerade ipsec-policy=out,none \
    out-interface-list=WAN

 

 

 

As per the address list below I get an address

 

/ip address print
Flags: D - DYNAMIC
Columns: ADDRESS, NETWORK, INTERFACE
#   ADDRESS           NETWORK       INTERFACE 
0   192.168.88.1/24   192.168.88.0  local     
1 D 202.27.197.66/32  10.1.1.2      pppoe-out1

 

Routes are as follows

 


[admin@MikroTik] > /routing route print
Flags: A - ACTIVE; c, v, y - COPY; H - HW-OFFLOADED
Columns: DST-ADDRESS, GATEWAY, AFI, DISTANCE, SCOPE, TARGET-SCOPE, IMMEDIATE-GW
    DST-ADDRESS           GATEWAY     AFI   DISTANCE  SCOPE  TA  IMMEDIATE-GW
Av  0.0.0.0/0             pppoe-out1  ip4          1     30  10  pppoe-out1  
Ac  10.1.1.2/32           pppoe-out1  ip4          0     10      pppoe-out1  
Ac  192.168.88.0/24       local       ip4          0     10      local       
Av  ::/0                  pppoe-out1  ip6          1     30  10  pppoe-out1  
Ac  fe80::%ether1/64      ether1      ip6          0     10      ether1      
Ac  fe80::%local/64       local       ip6          0     10      local       
Ac  fe80::%pppoe-out1/64  pppoe-out1  ip6          0     10      pppoe-out1  
A H ether1                            link         0                         
A H ether2                            link         0                         
A H local                             link         0                         
A H pppoe-out1                        link         0

 

Traceroute stops at the 10.1.1.2 address

 


[admin@MikroTik] > tool/traceroute 8.8.8.8
Columns: ADDRESS, LOSS, SENT, LAST, AVG, BEST, WORST, STD-DEV
#  ADDRESS   LOSS  SENT  LAST     AVG  BEST  WORST  STD-DEV
1  10.1.1.2  0%       1  3.5ms    3.5  3.5   3.5          0
2            100%     1  timeout                           
3            100%     1  timeout                           
4            100%     1  timeout                           
5            0%       1  0ms        

 

From Windows tracert reports the router IP 192.168.88.1 and 10.1.1.2

 

>tracert 8.8.8.8

 

Tracing route to 8.8.8.8 over a maximum of 30 hops

 

  1     2 ms     4 ms     2 ms  192.168.88.1
  2     7 ms     5 ms     9 ms  10.1.1.2
  3     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 

 

 

Am guessing something is wrong but I am out of ideas.

 

 

 

@nztim you mentioned "I have Tagged/Untagged and PPPoE/DHCP scripts (all four combinations)"  Would you be willing to share or advise me of the error in my script?

 

Many Thanks

Create new topic
RunningMan
7218 posts

Uber Geek


  #3001689 26-Nov-2022 13:35
Send private message quote this post

Can you post traceroute with Spark router? Curious as to why the private IP is showing outside the WAN. It's not a CG-NAT address - is the ISP redirecting to a closed portal or similar? What happens with a web browswer trying to access a site?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
godber

34 posts

Geek


  #3001692 26-Nov-2022 13:49
Send private message quote this post

RunningMan:

 

Can you post traceroute with Spark router? Curious as to why the private IP is showing outside the WAN. It's not a CG-NAT address - is the ISP redirecting to a closed portal or similar? What happens with a web browser trying to access a site?

 

 

Thanks for assisting.

 

Using old Spark Router - trace route fails to 8.8.8.8

 

>tracert 8.8.8.8

 

Tracing route to dns.google [8.8.8.8]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1     *       10 ms    10 ms  10.80.108.193
  2     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  3  ^C

 

As does ping

 

>ping 8.8.8.8

 

Pinging 8.8.8.8 with 32 bytes of data:
Request timed out.
Request timed out.

 

Ping statistics for 8.8.8.8:
    Packets: Sent = 2, Received = 0, Lost = 2 (100% loss),

 

Using spark router ping www.stuff.co.nz works

 


>ping www.stuff.co.nz

 

Pinging e14449.dscx.akamaiedge.net [23.212.169.182] with 32 bytes of data:
Reply from 23.212.169.182: bytes=32 time=17ms TTL=60
Reply from 23.212.169.182: bytes=32 time=11ms TTL=60
Reply from 23.212.169.182: bytes=32 time=10ms TTL=60
Reply from 23.212.169.182: bytes=32 time=10ms TTL=60

 

Ping statistics for 23.212.169.182:
    Packets: Sent = 4, Received = 4, Lost = 0 (0% loss),
Approximate round trip times in milli-seconds:
    Minimum = 10ms, Maximum = 17ms, Average = 12ms

 

Trace Route to www.stuff.co.nz also works using old Spark router

 

>tracert www.stuff.co.nz

 

Tracing route to e14449.dscx.akamaiedge.net [23.212.169.182]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1     3 ms     2 ms     2 ms  smart.mesh [192.168.118.254]
  2     6 ms     6 ms     5 ms  10.1.1.2
  3    10 ms    12 ms     9 ms  202.27.202.233
  4    10 ms    11 ms    10 ms  202.27.202.241
  5   283 ms   235 ms   115 ms  as20940.akl.ix.nz [43.243.21.53]
  6    10 ms     9 ms     9 ms  a23-212-169-182.deploy.static.akamaitechnologies.com [23.212.169.182]

 

Trace complete.

 

Using MikroTik  trace route fails

 

>tracert www.stuff.co.nz
Unable to resolve target system name www.stuff.co.nz.

 

Using MikroTik  trace route fails even using the IP

 

>tracert 23.212.169.182

 

Tracing route to 23.212.169.182 over a maximum of 30 hops

 

  1     8 ms     2 ms     3 ms  192.168.88.1
  2    26 ms     6 ms     5 ms  10.1.1.2
  3     *        *     Transmit error: code 1232.

 

Trace complete.

 

Using MikroTik  ping to IP address fails

 

>ping 23.212.169.182

 

Pinging 23.212.169.182 with 32 bytes of data:
PING: transmit failed. General failure.
PING: transmit failed. General failure.
PING: transmit failed. General failure.
PING: transmit failed. General failure.

 

Ping statistics for 23.212.169.182:
    Packets: Sent = 4, Received = 0, Lost = 4 (100% loss),

 

Finally any web site using the MikroTik router fails.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10

Synology Launches WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:29

Belkin SCREENFORCE PRO Application System now available through Spark
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:05

Shoppers Taking Risks When Going Online for Christmas Gifts
Posted 3-Nov-2022 07:05

Kiwi Employees Say Hybrid Work Makes Them Happier and More Productive
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:21

Qrious Launches $1 Million Data Analytics Scholarship
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:20

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) Review
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:15








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 