Summerwine1

#302479 26-Nov-2022 15:25
The details - So for a while now we've been getting packet loss, it's mostly only noticeable during gaming, and only happens during peak hours. We've brought up the problem with our ISP (2degrees) and have had to ring up about 12 times within the last 2 weeks, with each call being at least an hour long wait, but they don't seem to know how to fix the issue. We've sent them pictures of trace routes, we've sent them pics of packet loss tests done on 3 different websites on different days. We've asked if they could send a replacement router as that's really the only thing I can think of doing, but they just went in circles and asked for more details, even though there's 12 phone calls and all the notes anyone can ask for from the 12 different support techs I've talked to. 

 

Having had enough I decided to ring up our power company who we are contracted to 2degrees through and decided to try and get the contract terminated. But after having looked through other options I realised our current router with 2degrees (fritzbox 7590) is better than anything other providers can provide. So if we want to move we're going to have to find our router. 

 

--

 

Our household consists of 4 people with 4 smart tv's, smart phones, tablets, 2 PC, a laptop, an xbox, a few smart home devices and four 4k poe cameras with an nvr. 

 

After a little bit of research I came to a conclusion that my best bang for buck would be an Archer GX90 AX6600 by TP-Link. But then I read the sticky and saw that the 'gaming routers' are all fugazi, so now I'm a little lost. I'd still be open to getting the one by TP-Link though, as the price seems quite reasonable ($430) in comparison to others with similar specs, most others being $500 and up. 

 

In short I guess I'm looking for something that can handle the households smart device needs, the 4k cameras, all while not causing problems for the people playing online games. 

 

Thanks for reading. 

  #3001763 26-Nov-2022 16:04
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=197871

 

read that then ask your questions :)

