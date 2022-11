The Chorus FIbre Modem case is stark white and I have timber walls so it sticks out like snow on a blackboard. Is it ok to camouflage paint the case. Or...is there such a thing as a dark case that I could swap with and how would that work. Note the stubby antenna attached to it would also need painting, would that affect any signal. I’ve painted phone sockets in the past but this feels like minor sacrilege and I bet there’s some reason it’s not an option. Thanks.