Trying to clear out and was just going to throw away but..

Are either of 2 modems any use for anything now we are fibre or wifi

1) Telecom Technicolor TG582n says wifi??

It says "The integrated modem supports ADSL, ADSL2, and ADSL2+ "The TG582n supports Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA2) security.17/0

2) D-link ADSL Router,pretty sure this doesn't do wifi