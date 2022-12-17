Scratching my head a bit after switching over from an old Spark modem to the latest Smart 3 one. I get better wifi coverage around the house now, but noticed that two existing devices consistently fail to connect over wifi. If I connect an ethernet cable then there are no issues, but they should use wifi as before.
Any suggestions - both devices, a Denon RCD8 audio system and the PS5 just fail. They are both in the same location in the lounge, right next to the XBOX360 and Samsung Smart TV box, which also connect fine.
TIA for any help/suggestions....