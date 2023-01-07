Recently replaced a 10yr old D-Link NAS (fried by lightening!) with Synology ds220j. Restored all the data using external backups to new NAS & there's no problem accessing that data with (ethernet) wired or wireless devices, but on trying to use the Blu-ray player (also connected by ethernet) to access movies (which is what we do for the big screen/sound system in Family room) it asks for my CIFS login & PW. Which simply doesn't work - and the Blu-ray player defaults back to the home screen. I'm an old user: admittedly absolutely NOT a geek, but I just can't figure out why it's not working, or what I'm doing wrong. It may be that the Blu-ray (BX-580) is not compatible with the new NAS. But any advice/help would be much appreciated!

BTW the login details & PW that I'm using are 100% correct ;-). Thanks all.