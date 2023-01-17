Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Do Mesh units connected by Ethernet exist?
Hatch

735 posts

Ultimate Geek


#303120 17-Jan-2023 17:03
I have my fritzbox connect to the ONT in the garage. It provides pretty decent wifi speeds to
70% of the house. I have an Ethernet connection from the garage to the other side of the house, wondering if I can have some sort of mesh/repeater setup with a second unit via Ethernet connection to the base router.

Happy to look at other brands/models as a solution.

Just setting up a second fritzbox as a wifi mesh unit would be fine but just wondering if I can utilise the Ethernet port at the other end of the house or not.

cyril7
8852 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3022866 17-Jan-2023 17:20
Hi, yes the Fritz will allow you to do this, to save me explaining see link below

 

https://en.avm.de/faqs/setting-up-fritzrepeater-in-the-mesh/dok2/903_Integrating-FRITZ-Repeater-into-the-Mesh-via-LAN/

 

Cyril

networkn
Networkn
28452 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3022867 17-Jan-2023 17:21
Mesh is wireless to wireless. If it's Ethernet connected it would be considered Ethernet Backhaul.

 

For example, if you had 2 AP's connected via ethernet and a third connected via wireless, then the last one is using 'mesh'.

 

Some people do use the term Mesh but what they are really saying is I want seamless handover from one AP to another.

 

 

Handle9
8358 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3022870 17-Jan-2023 17:23
networkn:

Mesh is wireless to wireless. If it's Ethernet connected it would be considered Ethernet Backhaul.


For example, if you had 2 AP's connected via ethernet and a third connected via wireless, then the last one is using 'mesh'.


Some people do use the term Mesh but what they are really saying is I want seamless handover from one AP to another.


 



Pretty much every mesh system does have the option of using Ethernet backhaul though.



Jase2985
11937 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3022876 17-Jan-2023 17:26
networkn:

 

Mesh is wireless to wireless. If it's Ethernet connected it would be considered Ethernet Backhaul.

 

For example, if you had 2 AP's connected via ethernet and a third connected via wireless, then the last one is using 'mesh'.

 

Some people do use the term Mesh but what they are really saying is I want seamless handover from one AP to another.

 

 

thing is Mesh (wirelessly connected access points) access points are sold as a product, and its their selling point, most will offer Ethernet backhaul.

 

Where are regular access points dont generally offer the mesh functionality.

networkn
Networkn
28452 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3022883 17-Jan-2023 17:38
Handle9:

 

Pretty much every mesh system does have the option of using Ethernet backhaul though.

 

Sure, but Mesh is the wrong term to use if you are ethernet backhauled.

 

It's a marketing thing, but it does lead to some confusion.

 

 

Jase2985
11937 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3022885 17-Jan-2023 17:45
networkn:

 

Handle9:

 

Pretty much every mesh system does have the option of using Ethernet backhaul though.

 

Sure, but Mesh is the wrong term to use if you are ethernet backhauled.

 

It's a marketing thing, but it does lead to some confusion.

 

 

but you still buy it as a mesh system, its just offers you ethernet backhaul as well.

cyril7
8852 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3022888 17-Jan-2023 17:49
Yep mesh is a marketing thing, as per the link I posted, just do that and the world will be connected and all fine.

Cyril



networkn
Networkn
28452 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3022896 17-Jan-2023 18:07
Jase2985:

 

thing is Mesh (wirelessly connected access points) access points are sold as a product, and its their selling point, most will offer Ethernet backhaul.

 

Where are regular access points dont generally offer the mesh functionality.

 

 

Better explanations of the way this work would make it less confusing. Mesh is Wireless Backhaul. Mesh describes the way a device is configured depending on what connectivity is available. A 'mesh' system isn't in Mesh mode unless it's wireless to wireless.

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75041 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3022897 17-Jan-2023 18:09
networkn:

 

Mesh is wireless to wireless. If it's Ethernet connected it would be considered Ethernet Backhaul.

 

 

Not exactly. The "mesh" is the ability of having a unit that configures the other units, thus avoiding conflicts, improving roaming between access points, etc.

 

If the link is wireless or wired, it doesn't matter. When the main unit controls the other devices via a central portal then everything is a "mesh".

 

In answer to the OP, most of the devices with "mesh" systems have both wired and wireless link. You use one or another depending on the characteristics of your premises. 




