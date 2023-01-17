I have my fritzbox connect to the ONT in the garage. It provides pretty decent wifi speeds to
70% of the house. I have an Ethernet connection from the garage to the other side of the house, wondering if I can have some sort of mesh/repeater setup with a second unit via Ethernet connection to the base router.
Happy to look at other brands/models as a solution.
Just setting up a second fritzbox as a wifi mesh unit would be fine but just wondering if I can utilise the Ethernet port at the other end of the house or not.