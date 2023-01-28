Morning GZ,



Has anyone used ZeroTier for remote access to their entire home LAN via mobile device?





I currently use Wireguard as a remote access VPN between my iPhone and home network so that I can access everything as if I was physically at home (security cameras, Pi-hole, Plex etc). This has worked great, and was super simple to set up via PiVPN running on a VM.



I've noticed that a lot of people have mentioned ZeroTier for easy access between devices over the internet. Yesterday I made an account and started dabbling with it.



For device to device connections where you can install the ZT software this is super easy, no problems at all and is a great tool for the toolbox.



However, to access devices that you can't install ZT on (such as an NVR), I've been struggling with the config to make the ZT "server" (Ubuntu VM) act as a link to my LAN. I've tried the bridging and routing methods. Bridging was a no-go, however routing gave me access to my default home LAN but not other VLANs (e.g. cameras. This wasn't a problem at all with WireGuard. The VLAN firewall rules have been defined as being accessable by devices on the default LAN, but not the other way round.



Before I go commiting a bunch of time and effort into ZT, I'm just wondering if anyone else has managed to achieve complete remote network access via ZeroTier between a mobile device (iOS/Android), and a "server" such as a Raspberry Pi or other Ubuntu machine. This is more for a learning opportunity, and I'm happy to stick with WG as it just works for whole network access.