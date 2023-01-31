Hi there,

New to this space of running my own domain sourced from metaname and using CF for my DNS. Both have 2FA enabled on the accounts.

A day or so ago, I received this email from CF titled "[Cloudflare]: Certificate Transparency Notification for optimalprime.nz" indicating that Sectigo had issued a certificate for my domain.

Issuer: CN=Sectigo ECC Domain Validation Secure Server CA,O=Sectigo Limited,L=Salford,ST=Greater Manchester,C=GB

Validity: 2023-01-26 00:00:00 UTC - 2024-01-26 23:59:59 UTC

DNS Names: *.optimalprime.nz, optimalprime.nz



Should I be concerned as I believe I have not done anything (I think) to trigger something like this.