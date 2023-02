hi guys.

i have the ER605 omada router with the omada controller setup.

for my wan input 1 i have gigabit fibre.

for my wan input 2 i have a spark smart modem 2. - LTE connection

the spark modem has dhcp enabled, i was thinking about putting it in bridge mode, but i cant seem to find it in the settings,

so when the network fails over, im dealing with double nat and dual dhcp servers.

what would you do? leave or try and find the bridge mode?