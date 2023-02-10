Yeah, but it depends on what mood the person at the counter is in as to what pricing you will get.

In short their cash and trade prices are massively inflated. Account holders have pre-negotiated discounts, something like trade less 40% to trade less 60%.

Usually they give me a discount like trade less 20% or trade less 40%, but not always.

And no prices on anything, so you don't know what stuff is going to cost until you go to the counter. Very much set up to serve trade customers.

I'm guessing the massive discount thing allows Sparkies who choose to, to charge their clients the discounted trade price, while taking the discount as their margin on parts, without needing to disclose how fat their margin is...