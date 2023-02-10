Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Will Corys / Ideal sell direct to the public?
prob

158 posts

Master Geek


#303434 10-Feb-2023 08:31
From their websites it looks like I need to register but will they do cash sales ?

 

 

johno1234
621 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3034305 10-Feb-2023 08:33
I've walked into Corey's and bought stuff. Not sure about Ideal but assume they have a cash sales account too.

 

 

Andib
1254 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3034306 10-Feb-2023 08:34
Yes if you go in they will do cash sales, Beaware however their 'cash price' is often hugely marked up compared their trade account or group purchasing discounts.




BarTender
3449 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3034307 10-Feb-2023 08:36
No worries buying from Ideal and getting a trade discount. Typically don’t be a d..k or wear a suit and treat the sales people with respect and you probably get 20-50% off depending on what you’re buying.
Was in Ideal yesterday after not being there in 6+ months and got trade on the stuff I needed.




Batwing
596 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3034317 10-Feb-2023 08:51
Popped in when I needed some advice on what part to buy - ended up buying from them using our staff group buying scheme and it cost me about triple what a trip to bunnings would have.
The guy at the counter even exclaimed wow that's a surprisingly good discount so I hate to think what the cost would be with no discount at all

Scott3
3097 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3034327 10-Feb-2023 09:24
Yeah, but it depends on what mood the person at the counter is in as to what pricing you will get.

 

In short their cash and trade prices are massively inflated. Account holders have pre-negotiated discounts, something like trade less 40% to trade less 60%.

 

Usually they give me a discount like trade less 20% or trade less 40%, but not always.

 

And no prices on anything, so you don't know what stuff is going to cost until you go to the counter. Very much set up to serve trade customers.

 

I'm guessing the massive discount thing allows Sparkies who choose to, to charge their clients the discounted trade price, while taking the discount as their margin on parts, without needing to disclose how fat their margin is...

BarTender
3449 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3034333 10-Feb-2023 09:31
Scott3: I'm guessing the massive discount thing allows Sparkies who choose to, to charge their clients the discounted trade price, while taking the discount as their margin on parts, without needing to disclose how fat their margin is...


More like list the charge to their customers at the retail rate, show a 10% discount even though they get 50%, and the client doesn’t feel ripped off even though there is some sweet sweet margins in there.
It’s the same for all trades. As plumbers, builders, painters and plasterers also get hefty discounts off the retail rate and then decide how much of that discount to pass onto the client based on the total cost of the job.
I was horrified of the discount I got on a trade account at one of the paint shops vs retail. It was 65% and my friend who was the painter said it was fairly standard and he was a sole trader not a big company so I suspect the discounts are even larger.
So you decided if you want to give the margin to the wholesale store or your tradesperson doing the job.




