Upload Speed Via Ethernet Has Dropped Significantly On Specific PC
#303459 12-Feb-2023 09:15
Hi All,

 

I have an issue with the internet upload speed on our home desktop PC.  Here are some details:

 

  • Internet plan is 300/100Mbps fibre with Vodafone
  • Modem is Vodafone HG659
  • Based in Wellington
  • PC concerned is connected via Ethernet cable
  • Speed test app reports normal download speed of 325Mbps but only 0.6Mbps upload speed
  • If connecting via WiFi both download and upload speed are normal (download 190Mbps, upload 100Mbps)
  • Other PCs (laptops) connected via the same Ethernet cable have normal 300/100Mbps speed

 

 

So, the issue appears to be specific to one PC and only for the upload speed and only on the Ethernet connection.

 

Also, the issue only started happening since last Saturday (4th Feb). Prior to then the upload speed was fine. Not aware that any updates have been applied to the PC in that time.

 

I have restarted the PC, the modem and the ONT with no improvement. Windows update reports drivers are up-to-date. I have also run the Windows troubleshooter which reports no issue detected.

 

My technical knowledge has reached its limit so any advice on what may be causing the problem and any suggestions to resolve the issue would be much appreciated.

try using the browser or CLI to do the speedtest instead of the app, also try something like fast.com to rule out the speedtest app as the culprite

 

also try uploading a large file to something like google drive/dropbox etc to see if it is actually slow or just the app showing its show.

 

 

