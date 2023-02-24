I need an external ethernet port for my Asus G14 which has no built in ethernet.

I have an HP G4 USB-C (Blue) Dock.

I can only get around 200 Mbps download via the HP Dock.

I have also tested a Dell USB-C dock and a Asus USB Type A ethernet adaptor, both adaptors achieve 900 Mbps.

I have just bought a new USB-C cable rated for 5 Gbps data transfer. Same result.

There are no network drivers for the HP Dock, but I have updated the firmware.

I tested the Asus USB Type A Ethernet adaptor plugged into the HP Dock and again Max speed is capped to 200 Mbps.

I can only conclude the USB-C connection on the G14 is somehow the bottle neck, but I cannot think what else I can try but testing other cable brands?

Any ideas?

Regards.