We have been on Dunedin's Vodafone gigabit plan up until the end of last year. ONT connects to an Orbi RBK50 (I think), so mesh with 2 satellites, and an unmanaged gigabit switch for LAN to assorted PCs, NAS, AppleTVs etc. At any one time there seems to be 30 or so devices on the network, about 50/50 wired vs wireless. Usual speeds were 900/450 wired and usually about 500/250 over wifi depending on device and location. All was good ;-)

 

With the death of the cheap Gigabit deal we went to Vodafone's Unlimited Fibre plan but there's been a lot of buffering and complaints from the family, even on wired e.g. AppleTV with Spark Sport... Speeds are about 300/150ish wired, which still seems pretty fast...

 

I assume I need to stump up for Fibre Max ($89/mo), and I see the package can come with a new modem or mesh system. I'm assuming there's no benefit to a new modem compared to the Orbi (which handles all the network addresses etc and is easy enough to manage)? And a relatively cheap ISP mesh network might be less effective than the expensive one I already have? I don't have a wifi 6 need as no devices to use. The house is big and built like a faraday cage so wifi can be a challenge and the mesh I have seems to cover 90% of the house really well, I have only found one dead spot which is downstairs in the loo the teenage kids use, so that's a feature not a bug as far as we are concerned! 😂

 

Any comments on VFs new modems or indeed costs? $89 seems about ballpark 

 

Thanks in advance for your thoughts

 

Cheers

 

b

I can't see the buffering being speed limit related - 300Mbps would support ten concurrent UHD video streams. 

 

 

It doesn't seem likely but it's the only thing I can think of - possibly as I don't have much imagination...

 

We do have a dns4me.net sub which allows watching iPlayer etc, but it only does the DNS thing for e.g the BBC - shouldn't affect Spark Sport as accessing NZ from NZ. I will check. It is the that the issue has only been since the change in plan, but we were overseas at the time and I wonder if I put the DNS thing on for Spark while in the UK so we are somehow accessing Spark via a different route (you can perhaps tell I'm not entirely sure how this all works!). 

 

Cheers

 

b

