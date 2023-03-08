My parents build in Dunedin has modern wiring(1x ethernet to bedrooms, 2x ethernet to living rooms) but the builder/electrician never did any home networking like mounting and wiring a switch in the garage box..

Currently we go ONT>patch panel>living room where router is plugged in(best spot for WiFi to be located) and feed back router LAN to the second ethernet port so we can have 1 more live port in the house.

What I'm wondering is what retailers/online sellers sell a basic 8 or 12 port gigabit mountable switch and premade cables for such a install. I can do the cables myself if I have to(have done cat5e years ago) but it might be cheaper pre-made than buying a much larger length of cable and crimping tool etc?

Thanks