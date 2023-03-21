Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#303930 21-Mar-2023 09:31
Hoping someone can point out the obvious thing Im apparently missing here!

 

 

 

I recently replaced a fritzbox 7490 with a Spark Smart Modem 2 that I had left over from a business.

 

The SM2 is all up and running fine and connects directly to the fibre in the tv room.
The Fritzbox Im trying to re setup out in the garage to connect to the WiFi of the SM2 but no matter what I change it will see the main WiFi network but its always greyed out as not being an option to select.

 

Makes me think its a security protocol or similar not allowing it.

 

This Fritzbox is to connect to the main WiFi to run just as an access point which has a little 5port POE switch with 2 cameras attached to it
Doesnt need to broadcast WiFi at all

 

 

 

  #3052698 21-Mar-2023 10:08
The Fritz!Box mesh is just Fritz!Box to Fritz!Box.

 

You can use the Spark Smart Mesh 2 to extend your network: https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/internet/spark-smart-mesh/




Michael Murphy


Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.


 
 
 


  #3052714 21-Mar-2023 10:21
Thanks Michael, saved me some time messing around with this then!

 

Will look to get one of those instead.

