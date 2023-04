Was reading a GZ thread yesterday, person installed a new device and found their phone started draining the battery in '8 hours'.

They switched 5 GHz band OFF > phone went back to lasting '3 Days' on 2.4 GHz band.

No one replied so figured it made sense, still curious though, does this, make sense ?

i.e. 2.4 GHz has better range / penetration etc, disregarding this, phone next to router, will it use less battery on 2.4 vs 5 GHz ?