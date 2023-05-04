Donate to Geekzone
MadEngineer
4-May-2023 13:30
Under IOS you can check a register for a boot register to diagnose if a router booted from an erased NVRAM. Does the same exist for Juniper?
You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.
