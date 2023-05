Hey all, I've port forwarded in the past without issue but this is the first time its given me trouble... I'm using contact as an ISP on their fibre plan and am attempting to forward port 25565 so friends can connect to a server i'm hosting. Below are the settings i'm using:

Port checker says that the port is open and i've tried toggling the firewall to see if that fixes it.

I'd appreciate if anyone had advice (past changing my isp or to simply not port forward)

Thanks!