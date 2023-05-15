Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
MikroTik replacement for RB2011
RunningMan

7485 posts

Uber Geek


#304559 15-May-2023 10:01
MikroTik are touting the new L00UiGS-RM as the replacement for the RB2011. They're claiming about 4 times faster with a dual core 800MHz ARM CPU.

 

Two less ethernet ports, but 2.5Gb/s full duplex between the switch chip and CPU as well as one port direct to the CPU should overcome the 1Gb/s CPU link limitation on the RB2011. Should be able to cope well with gigabit UFB with modest firewall rules and fasttrack enabled. IPsec hardware. Pricing about the same as the RB2011.

 

Also a version with 2.4GHz ax 2 chain WiFi.

 

Same form factor as RB5009.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11649 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3076275 15-May-2023 10:40
A few complaints in the comments around the fact it is only 2.4GHz WiFi, only 512mb of ram (but storage expandability) for Docker but they don't note the price. This looks to be a great router.




RunningMan

7485 posts

Uber Geek


  #3076280 15-May-2023 11:07
If you need inbuilt WiFi the hAP ax2 might be better. Cheaper, 5GHz WiFi, quad core CPU and 1GB RAM. Less ethernet ports though.

