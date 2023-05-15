RunningMan

MikroTik are touting the new L00UiGS-RM as the replacement for the RB2011. They're claiming about 4 times faster with a dual core 800MHz ARM CPU.

Two less ethernet ports, but 2.5Gb/s full duplex between the switch chip and CPU as well as one port direct to the CPU should overcome the 1Gb/s CPU link limitation on the RB2011. Should be able to cope well with gigabit UFB with modest firewall rules and fasttrack enabled. IPsec hardware. Pricing about the same as the RB2011.

Also a version with 2.4GHz ax 2 chain WiFi.

Same form factor as RB5009.