Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)HP A5120 48 port switch help
Ge0rge

1623 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#304603 19-May-2023 15:05
Send private message quote this post

I'm beginning to regret buying an HP A5120 48 port switch.

 

 

 

I've lost over six hours today to it, and still haven't gotten any further than I was when I first powered it on.

 

Console connection is working, USB serial to RJ45, using Hyperterminal I can watch it start up. It then tells me that there is no default file to boot, and shows the following menu:

 

********************************************************************************
*                                                                              *
*   HP A5120-48G-PoE+ EI Switch with 2 Interface Slots BOOTROM, Version 621    *
*                                                                              *
********************************************************************************
       Copyright (c) 2010-2013 Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.
       Creation date   : Nov 12 2013, 02:05:35
       CPU Clock Speed : 264MHz
       BUS Clock Speed : 33MHz
       Memory Size     : 128MB
       Mac Address     : b8af6783fcb2

 


Press Ctrl-B to enter Boot Menu... 0
Auto-booting...

 

No correct default file to boot!

 

BootRom password: Not required. Please press Enter to continue.

 

Password recovery capability is enabled.

 


  BOOT  MENU

 

1. Download application file to flash
2. Select application file to boot
3. Display all files in flash
4. Delete file from flash
5. Restore to factory default configuration
6. Enter bootrom upgrade menu
7. Skip current configuration file
8. Reserved
9. Set switch startup mode
0. Reboot
Ctrl+F: Format File System
Ctrl+D: Enter Debugging Mode
Ctrl+T: Enter Board Test Environment

 

Enter your choice(0-9):

 

---------------------------

 

I can't seem to google myself the files that I need to make it go any further than this.  Plenty of searches come back with ''Use the CLI...". I can't get to the CLI, that option is not in the boot menu.  I tried "restore to factory config" but that can't be done because " Password recovery capability is enabled. To perform this operation, first disable the password recovery capability using the undo password-recovery enable command in CLI." and, you guessed it... CLI...

 

I thought I had found an application file - 13mb took just over an hour to upload using Xmodem, and right at the end it failed with "file is oversize". Could have bloody mentioned that at the start...

 

There doesn't appear to be any way to physically reset it to default , which would be a great place to start.  Old forum answers on HP etc provide links that are now dead, and I can't find anything of use in the new Aruba site.

 

Any advice / suggestions / files would be greatly appreciated, this was intended to be a sweet little upgrade from the 8 port poe and 24 port non-poe switch I currently have.

Create new topic
Silvrav
285 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3077906 19-May-2023 15:19
Send private message quote this post

From this it seems the size is an issue to upgrade/upload a new ROM - https://looppacket.wordpress.com/2012/08/13/upgrade-firmware-and-bootrom-on-hp-a5120/

 

and yes, you need CLI to fix it. :(

 

 

 

Have you tried to SSH into the machine? But without the password I guess you wont get far either.

 

 

 

more info here : https://community.hpe.com/t5/comware-based/unable-to-restore-hp-a5120-switch-to-factory/td-p/6993519#.ZGbqLnZByUk 

 

 

 

Another method to try : https://www.delixirpro.com/blog/2022/12/01/reset-factory-default-hp-5120-switch/ 

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
rphenix
971 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3077912 19-May-2023 15:38
Send private message quote this post

You did try option 7?

Ge0rge

1623 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3077916 19-May-2023 16:22
Send private message quote this post

Yeah, tried option 7 enabled and disabled - no change.

There shouldn't be the space issue mentioned above, as when I try option 3, there are no files present at all (part of the problem I guess?)

Unfortunately I can't SSH into the switch, as no configuration file means no IP address set on any of the ports. I'm in the process of trying Xmodem again, and using an older *.bin version - 50 minutes to go...

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA Geforce Rtx 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17

Google I/O Conference Kicks off With AI Advancements
Posted 12-May-2023 16:16

Dyson Airstrait Uses Only Air to Straigthen Hair
Posted 12-May-2023 16:05

Samsung A34 and A54 Review
Posted 12-May-2023 12:20

Ecovacs Unveils New Best-In-Class Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 10-May-2023 18:03

Amazon Kindle Scribe Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-May-2023 17:50

D-Link Launches the New Dsr-250v2 Unified Services VPN Router
Posted 10-May-2023 17:46

AWS Launches AWS Local Zones location in Auckland
Posted 10-May-2023 08:29

OPPO Find N2 Flip Review
Posted 7-May-2023 15:41

Ecovacs Robotics Launches WINBOT W1 PRO Window Cleaning Robot in New Zealand
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:44

JBL Launches Tour ONE M2 Headphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:38

JBL Launches Tour PRO 2 True Wireless Earphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:34








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 