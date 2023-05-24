For those using Grandstream APs, this firmware was released a few days ago and has now been pulled. Multiple bug reports. If you upgraded in the last few days before it was pulled again, the previous (1.0.23.24) is back in place and will show as an upgrade if needed to roll back.

