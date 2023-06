Jase2985:

if they are all hard wired back to the main unit how are they in mesh?

I've seen this come up before on here but it was stated then mesh does not necessarily mean wireless backhaul. The difference was the system itself, mesh is usually easier to set up with the same nodes and it's a unified system built to handle the network seamlessly, so orbi, ai mesh, google wifi ect.Access points whilst technically better are usually something more hands on to configure and require you to add something to manage them. More like ubiquity gear.Wired backhaul mesh is definitely a thing and marginally different to wired access points but it's becoming an incredibly blurry line between the two now. I'd say the general non techy public would be significantly better off opting for mesh over access points purely because it's simple nature means they can set it up and it will be good enough for their needs. I'd always recommend cabling the nodes no matter what system people get though as it makes a huge difference in performance and save you a lot of time and effort over access points.