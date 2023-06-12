Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Fritzbox 7560 - default menu password not working after factory reset
#305897 12-Jun-2023 11:41
Hi team,

 

I'm trying to figure this one out, should be straight forward in theory

 

I have a 7560 supplied by 2D - I had to factory reset it as I had forgotten the admin password to access the settings. The default password is written on the back of the router however, having factory restored the router twice, the default password is not working.

 

Any suggestions or idea?

 

I have used admin as the username. Have also tried admin and password as the password however no luck. Have also tried this via ethernet as well as wi-fi, on different devices. Same same.

  #3088938 12-Jun-2023 11:49
Call 2degrees, they have a remote login and can probably reset it for you. At least they could the last time I called about 3 years ago.

 
 
 
 

  #3088939 12-Jun-2023 11:49
Contact 2D. They probably have remote access to it.

 

 




  #3088973 12-Jun-2023 12:38
There is a way to plug an old analogue phone into it and reset the password that way. Saw this on the manuals somewhere, have not tried it myself.

