Hi team,

I'm trying to figure this one out, should be straight forward in theory

I have a 7560 supplied by 2D - I had to factory reset it as I had forgotten the admin password to access the settings. The default password is written on the back of the router however, having factory restored the router twice, the default password is not working.

Any suggestions or idea?

I have used admin as the username. Have also tried admin and password as the password however no luck. Have also tried this via ethernet as well as wi-fi, on different devices. Same same.