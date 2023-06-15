nullpainter

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Any experience connecting Orbi to ONT?
I have an Orbi RBR350 mesh router with two satellites. I had it connected as an AP to the WiFi router supplied by my ISP. When I moved house and set it up again, I realised that it can function in router mode and presumably connect directly to the ONT. I tried this last night, selecting PPPoE and my ISP's credentials, but it failed to connect. I haven't looked into the logs yet as it was getting late.

 

Using the ISP's WiFi router, with WiFi disabled, seems unnecessary if the Orbi can perform the same functionality. Has anyone got this to work? Is it recommended over AP mode? I'm also short of power sockets, so the fewer devices (and blinky lights in bedrooms) the better!

 

 

 

Cheers,

 

M

Yes it can function as the main router. NZ instructions here - pbtech.co.nz/NetgearISPSettings

 
 
 
 

Oh perfect! I hadn't thought about VLAN configuration. Thank you so much.

