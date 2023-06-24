Hey guys,

Just looking to see if someone can help shed some light on the monitoring status differences between HTTP vs ICMP from the same host?

So basically, I have Uptime Kuma and Smoke ping running on 2 different hosts in the same LAN.

With Uptime Kuma, I am monitoring ping checks to multiple Internet hosts as well as some HTTP page checks. For some reason, I am seeing issues with HTTP checks where there are no issues at all with ping checks for any hosts on both smokeping and uptime kuma.

For example,



i am seeing, all these issues on HTTP checks to google.com. These timing also seem to match with another HTTP check I have for a friend's web server hosted outside of NZ. Also these timing seem to coincide with actual issues with my browsing on other devices in the network.







However, no issues for DNS resolution checks on my Adguard or any ping variations as well like can see below -

This is from 2deg connection based in AKL.

Thanks in advance