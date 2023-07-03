We will have a new 280sqm house that's quite long so wanting access points at both ends of the house. Are we better off going with 2 mesh nodes or 2 routers connected? sorry if not using correct terminology. There will be wired devices as well as around 20 WiFi devices.

Currently no walls are up so we can run the data wherever its needed. Please recommend some options and models that will work well for our needs.

Edit: We will have Fibre and not sure on the ISP as currently with Spark but looking to change.