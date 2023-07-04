Can I use an old hg659b as a plain switch?
I was thinking just turn off dhcp and use the yellow jacks. It's not cooperating.
In my limited experience of using old hg659's as wireless access points, this should work.
Are you getting an IP address (that is not a 169.x.x.x)? When connecting a LAN port on your hg659 are you getting a link light to confirm the LAN port is connected back to your main router?
