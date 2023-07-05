Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Does HG659b have bridge mode/passthrough settings to prevent double NAT with connected router?
Hi. We have a Huawei HG659b modem/router using Spark fibre that is centrally located in the house. The house is long with an upstairs room that the wifi signal struggles to stay connected to. We think the best solution is to buy a more powerful router to increase the wifi range. With the new router connected to the existing router/modem apparently it will create a double NAT (2 x wifi signal output) issue that is supposedly not optimal for wifi connection. Would anyone know whether the HG659b can be placed into Bridge mode/IP Passthrough mode (gleaned from online articles) so that only the new router is wifi capable? I have checked the HG659b settings and the only settings page talks about Layer2Bridging?

Hi, just turn the DHCP server off in the HG659 and connect it to your network via on of its LAN ports with nothing on the WAN port, that will give you a L2 bridge. Makes sense to move the LAN address of the 659 into the main network also for easy maintenance.

 

If you're using Spark Fibre then pop into a Spark store and grab a Spark Smart Modem 3 ($150) along with a Smart Mesh 2. This will increase your coverage nicely, still be supported by Spark and is basically a plug and play solution that replaces your older Huawei HG659.

 

This solution will also perform far better than a single router.

 

You could maybe ask Spark if they'll provide one to you but I doubt they will.




Thank you. The HG659b will be acting as the modem, connected to the access  point by its WAN connection. The new router will connect from its WAN to a LAN on the HG659b. Is this correct if the DHCP is turned off? I am not sure how to move the LAN address?



StepIn:

 

Thank you. The HG659b will be acting as the modem, connected to the access  point by its WAN connection. The new router will connect from its WAN to a LAN on the HG659b. Is this correct if the DHCP is turned off? I am not sure how to move the LAN address?

 

 

You don't need a modem on fibre

 

Connect the new router directly to the ONT.

Thanks. I will ask Spark and see what happens.

 

I had previously tried a new router but found that the only way it would show a wifi signal was by running it through the HG659 so assumed that a modem was needed. Not sure why it did not work. The Chorus site seems to indicate that a modem would be needed for fibre.                  

This is why I suggested purchasing a Smart Modem 3 from Spark. This replaces your existing router and is the easiest solution as it is plug and play being already configured for Spark.

 

You don't need the HG659 if you've got another router doing the task.




