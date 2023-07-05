Hi. We have a Huawei HG659b modem/router using Spark fibre that is centrally located in the house. The house is long with an upstairs room that the wifi signal struggles to stay connected to. We think the best solution is to buy a more powerful router to increase the wifi range. With the new router connected to the existing router/modem apparently it will create a double NAT (2 x wifi signal output) issue that is supposedly not optimal for wifi connection. Would anyone know whether the HG659b can be placed into Bridge mode/IP Passthrough mode (gleaned from online articles) so that only the new router is wifi capable? I have checked the HG659b settings and the only settings page talks about Layer2Bridging?