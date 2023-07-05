If you're using Spark Fibre then pop into a Spark store and grab a Spark Smart Modem 3 ($150) along with a Smart Mesh 2. This will increase your coverage nicely, still be supported by Spark and is basically a plug and play solution that replaces your older Huawei HG659.

This solution will also perform far better than a single router.

You could maybe ask Spark if they'll provide one to you but I doubt they will.