For the second time in a few months I saw a second pop up on my TV wanting a connection.

This time I got to my TV remote in time to block or reject the connection.

I don’t know if it was Bluetooth or WiFi.

I can’t get my head around whether it was just a random BT connection or a WiFi attack.

I don’t know if a BT connection could access my TV settings and gain access to my WiFi network.

Of course it is school holiday time and maybe the clever kids next door are playing with network attack tools.

I have a Spark SM3 on the Skinny newtwork. I checked the Connected Devices list and couldn’t spot any unidentified connection.

TV is an LG 65UN8160PVA bought in June 2020 with the latest firmware and is on 5GHz WiFi.

WiFi has a password mix of upper case, lower case, numbers and special characters.

According to https://www.security.org/how-secure-is-my-password/ it would take 30k years to crack… or just luck 😊

While 5GHz WiFi is accessible all around my house I can’t turn off 2.4GHz WiFi as I have devices that only operate on 2.4GHz WiFi.

Should I worry? Any ideas?

TIA