Looking for a 4G router for a caravan, want it to have external 4G antennas so I can connect to a 4G antenna on the roof and also able to act as a WiFi repeater (as in connect to an outside wifi network and share it inside the caravan).

The only router I've found capable of this is the GL.inet GL-X750, there's plenty of plain 4G routers around but the repeater function seems rare.

The reason I want the repeater is to connect to public or campsite wifi through the router and keep all my devices on the my own private network.

Thought I'd ask here if anyone has any experience with this router or any alternatives?

https://store.gl-inet.com/products/spitz-gl-x750v2-smart-wifi-dual-band-router-4g-lte?variant=32280475893854