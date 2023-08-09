Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
4G Router for Caravan
Trunks2

222 posts

Master Geek


#306634 9-Aug-2023 11:40
Looking for a 4G router for a caravan, want it to have external 4G antennas so I can connect to a 4G antenna on the roof and also able to act as a WiFi repeater (as in connect to an outside wifi network and share it inside the caravan).

 

The only router I've found capable of this is the GL.inet GL-X750, there's plenty of plain 4G routers around but the repeater function seems rare.

 

The reason I want the repeater is to connect to public or campsite wifi through the router and keep all my devices on the my own private network.

 

 

 

Thought I'd ask here if anyone has any experience with this router or any alternatives?

 

https://store.gl-inet.com/products/spitz-gl-x750v2-smart-wifi-dual-band-router-4g-lte?variant=32280475893854

Linux
9914 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3113665 9-Aug-2023 11:54
Why not get a 5G router?

 
 
 
 

Trunks2

222 posts

Master Geek


  #3113668 9-Aug-2023 12:00
Linux: Why not get a 5G router?

 

Cost mainly, 4G routers seem much cheaper and there's no 5G outside cities anyways which is where it'll mostly be used.

 

For instance, the 5G version of the GL-X750 (GL-X750AX) is about $450USD vs $140 for this one.

toejam316
1277 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3113669 9-Aug-2023 12:01
It really depends on how comfortable you are getting into the nitty gritty - it's not easy to connect to WiFi and deal with a portal without messing around with your router each time. A Mikrotik solution would be my go-to, Mikrotik wAP ac LTE kit with R11e-LTE modem | For All Wireless in New Zealand | Go Wireless NZ (gowifi.co.nz) would be something I'd deploy, maybe with a hAP AC Lite inside the camper, or just a PoE injector.




Linux
9914 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3113670 9-Aug-2023 12:14
5G is outside of the cities and expanding quickly

coffeebaron
6035 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3113673 9-Aug-2023 12:33
toejam316:

It really depends on how comfortable you are getting into the nitty gritty - it's not easy to connect to WiFi and deal with a portal without messing around with your router each time. A Mikrotik solution would be my go-to, Mikrotik wAP ac LTE kit with R11e-LTE modem | For All Wireless in New Zealand | Go Wireless NZ (gowifi.co.nz) would be something I'd deploy, maybe with a hAP AC Lite inside the camper, or just a PoE injector.


No Band 28 support on that 4G modem.




Linux
9914 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3113687 9-Aug-2023 13:03
You 100% want band 28 support

jjnz1
1321 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3113691 9-Aug-2023 13:19
I've gone down this route many times, with non-telco supplied modems. In my experience they aren't as easy and convenient as getting a $200 or $250 4G modem from your local telco shop.

 

 

 

Your best bet is to go to skinny.co.nz and order one of their wireless flexi-modems or go into a VF (One) shop and purchase one of their TP-Link Deco modems.

 

Both will work with any mobile sim card. I use a few of these on various plans from VF 4G unlimited (fixed), to unlimited mobile companion plans which gets up to 3TB month for $30 month (now $40 for new connections).

 

 

 

If you're caravan is parked permanently, go with Skinny if available as you can turn on and off your plan monthly as required.



toejam316
1277 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3113692 9-Aug-2023 13:21
Good call on Band 28, I admit I didn't check for that. I assume there's a similar product with it though.




coffeebaron
6035 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3113696 9-Aug-2023 13:31
toejam316: Good call on Band 28, I admit I didn't check for that. I assume there's a similar product with it though.

 

The Mikrotik Chateau's have band 28

 

The Mikrotik Chateau's have band 28

 

 




