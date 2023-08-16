Ran CAT6A cables all over the house a few years ago to get future proofed for hyperfibre and wanted to put in a 10GBE switch but at that time switches were really expensive or only had SFP+ ports. Looking now again and it's the same situation. Wanting a 10 gig RJ45 switch so all ports can auto negotiate with each device as 10 gig or 1 gig. A 16 port 10GBE RJ45 copper switch for $500-800 would be ok with me but most of the switches now still have a few SFP+ at 10 gig and the rest RJ45 1 gig. Or they have at most 4 ports 10 gig RJ45 and the rest 1 gig and these are $1200+. I would be ok with 8 ports 10 gig and 8 ports 1 gig but there nowhere to be found. Just want one 16 port solution to plug the whole house into. I understand very few devices have a need for 10 gig right now but I have a few PCs throughout the house where I'm sending huge files between so I would like at least all bedrooms, lounge and 3 access points to at least have a 10 gig link to be future proofed and I've been waiting years and the situation has hardly changed.