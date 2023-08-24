Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Using existing phone wiring to pull Ethernet Cable?
Am I likely to be able to use disused phone cabling as draw wire for pulling through Cat-6 cable?  From memory the phone cabling is three or four pair (blue sheathing if that helps).

 

I'd really like to run some more ethernet cabling in my house.  The house was built in the late 2000s and it has disused phone cabling running to most of the places I want to run ethernet cabling to.

 

The house has a fibre connection, and anything that communicates via internet with the outside world, does so via that connection, so the phone cabling is entirely unused.




3 or 4 pair blue sounds like cat5e - maybe have a look on the blue sheathing for some writing to see what type it is or post some photos.

 

Almost zero benefit in replacing Cat5e with Cat6 in a normal house.




mentalinc:

 

3 or 4 pair blue sounds like cat5e - maybe have a look on the blue sheathing for some writing to see what type it is or post some photos.

 

Almost zero benefit in replacing Cat5e with Cat6 in a normal house.

 

 

That would work




