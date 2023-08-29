Hi all! I've recently decided to take my networking into my hands a little more and bought an RB5009. I've also decided to move away from 2degrees (on principle mainly as they have irked me a couple of times recently and I've been a really long-term customer).



I'm wanting to check a couple of things:



1) What tools are there for network diagnostics, so that I can see how my connection is performing (beyond just speed test)? I'm running Linux on all my devices, so FOSS preferred, but can use WINE.

2) I set up my Mikrotik the day before I changed to Zeronet. I noticed that my connection speeds were fantastic, a lot more stable, consistently hitting max that the line is offering. So seemed like a decent performance upgrade from my AC4000. However, after the network has changed, now I feel like I'm noticing that some initial loads are taking a really long time. Eg, if I haven't loaded a website recently, then there's an extremely noticeable delay before it loads. Then subsequent loads are fast. I'm using Cloudfare's DNS.



My question is: how can I check / understand if it's my Mikrotik setup, or potentially Zeronet? I have 30 days to cancel with ZN and potentially go with Quic (as I've been reading a lot of positives about them on here).



--



Overall I'm liking the Mikrotik approach, but I have been having some troubles getting my head around the basics. For example, the gowifi firewall rules didn't work for me, but the network berg's on YT did. ShieldsUp! is passing, but I'm wondering if I could have done something that is causing issues.