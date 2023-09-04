Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)UniFi Dream Router - connecting to Skinny Fibre Broadband
andrewlaery

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#306926 4-Sep-2023 17:37
Send private message quote this post

Hi Team,

 

Last week, I successfully connected a new UniFi Dream Router (UDR) to OneNZ using a Chorus Model 300 ONT. The setup process was straightforward once I configured the necessary settings.

 

However, I'm experiencing difficulties in replicating the same setup at a different location with Skinny Fibre Broadband via a Chorus Model 100 ONT. Despite performing a hard factory reset on the UDR and following the same steps as with OneNZ, I've run into an issue. When connecting the UDR to the LAN1 port of the Chorus Model 100 ONT, the UDR displays the message "Plugin Cable, Ethernet Disconnected."

 

Chorus technical support has confirmed that the modem appears to be error-free and that the broadband service is configured correctly for LAN1.

 

Skinny's support team, on the other hand, stated that they cannot offer support for this specific issue but confirmed that the service is actively provisioned for the LAN1 port.

 

Does anyone have experience in setting up a BYO Modem, specifically a UDR, with Skinny Fibre Broadband? I'm particularly interested in knowing if the issue could be related to the difference between the ONT Type 100 and Type 300, although Chorus technicians suggested this is unlikely.

 

Thank you for your time and assistance.

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Jiriteach
964 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3123622 4-Sep-2023 17:55
Send private message quote this post

Two things to check - 

 

     

  1. You mention that the UDR is showing ethernet disconnected. If Port1/LAN1 on the ONT has been activated - this should be lit up green once the cable is connected to the WAN port of the UDR.

  2. One NZ uses DHCP where as Skinny uses PPPoE with untagged VLAN.

    So you need to ensure the following WAN settings on your UDR -
    VLAN ID - Unticked
    IPv4 Connection - PPPoE
    Username - user@skinny.co.nz
    Password - password  

    DNS Server - Auto ticked

    >> Save >> Wait for 1-2 minutes

 

Thats all required except 2 is not possible is there is a cabling issue so 1 does need to be sorted first.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
andrewlaery

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3123628 4-Sep-2023 18:15
Send private message quote this post

The lights on my ONT look good. They are the same as here (https://www.chorus.co.nz/q/model-type-200), so all looking fine on the ONT.

 

But I still get "Plugin Cable, Ethernet Disconnected" on the UDR. Any thought on how I could trouble shoot that?

 

 

 

Also, you mentioned the PPPoE settings included

 

--> Username - user@skinny.co.nz
--> Password - password

 

Is the username "user@skinny.co.nz" or do I have my own skinny username? Stupid question - sorry. 

 

Same goes for Password, it is 'password' or is it my skinny account password? Sorry - those a super noob questions!

 

 

RunningMan
7719 posts

Uber Geek


  #3123638 4-Sep-2023 18:45
Send private message quote this post

Skinny use port based authentication so pretty much anything is OK as the username and password as long as they are not left blank.

 

Does the ONT LED for the LAN1 port go out when you unplug the network cable to the router?



Jiriteach
964 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3123645 4-Sep-2023 19:24
Send private message quote this post

andrewlaery:

 

The lights on my ONT look good. They are the same as here (https://www.chorus.co.nz/q/model-type-200), so all looking fine on the ONT.

 

But I still get "Plugin Cable, Ethernet Disconnected" on the UDR. Any thought on how I could trouble shoot that?

 

Also, you mentioned the PPPoE settings included

 

--> Username - user@skinny.co.nz
--> Password - password

 

Is the username "user@skinny.co.nz" or do I have my own skinny username? Stupid question - sorry. 

 

Same goes for Password, it is 'password' or is it my skinny account password? Sorry - those a super noob questions!

 

 

Yup any username and password is OK but the values they recommend as exactly as I've written them.

 

--> Username - user@skinny.co.nz
--> Password - password

Jiriteach
964 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3123647 4-Sep-2023 19:25
Send private message quote this post

andrewlaery:

 

The lights on my ONT look good. They are the same as here (https://www.chorus.co.nz/q/model-type-200), so all looking fine on the ONT.
But I still get "Plugin Cable, Ethernet Disconnected" on the UDR. Any thought on how I could trouble shoot that?

 

 

Are you plugging the cable from the ONT into the WAN port on the UDR? Has to be this port - not any of others. WAN port looks like a world symbol.
So you have lights on Port1/LAN1? Check it plugged into the correct end on the UDR.

andrewlaery

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3123653 4-Sep-2023 19:42
Send private message quote this post

I just got a message from Skinny support indicating there was an issue on the provisioned line. They have just reset it their end and we are up and running. PPPoE. Username/Password - as per your advice.

 

thanks team! You guys are awesome. 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater Review
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 