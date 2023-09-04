Hi Team,

Last week, I successfully connected a new UniFi Dream Router (UDR) to OneNZ using a Chorus Model 300 ONT. The setup process was straightforward once I configured the necessary settings.

However, I'm experiencing difficulties in replicating the same setup at a different location with Skinny Fibre Broadband via a Chorus Model 100 ONT. Despite performing a hard factory reset on the UDR and following the same steps as with OneNZ, I've run into an issue. When connecting the UDR to the LAN1 port of the Chorus Model 100 ONT, the UDR displays the message "Plugin Cable, Ethernet Disconnected."

Chorus technical support has confirmed that the modem appears to be error-free and that the broadband service is configured correctly for LAN1.

Skinny's support team, on the other hand, stated that they cannot offer support for this specific issue but confirmed that the service is actively provisioned for the LAN1 port.

Does anyone have experience in setting up a BYO Modem, specifically a UDR, with Skinny Fibre Broadband? I'm particularly interested in knowing if the issue could be related to the difference between the ONT Type 100 and Type 300, although Chorus technicians suggested this is unlikely.

Thank you for your time and assistance.