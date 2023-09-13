Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth) Problem setting up network printer
rbis

11 posts

Geek


#307030 13-Sep-2023 16:16
Send private message

I have a 3 Windows computer peer-to-peer network set up on a star configuration, 2x Windows 11 Pro and an old Windows 10 Pro machine that is slowly giving up the ghost.

 

I have successfully set up a network printer from the old Windows 10 machine and can print to it and scan from it.

 

I have installed the same printer on the 2 Windows 11 machines, apparently successfully, but can't print from either of them, even though the printer is visible to each machine.  The printer is set up on the same TCP/IP settings on each machine.  

 

I have tried turning on Printer Sharing on each machine to no avail.

 

I don't get any error messages, helpful or otherwise, from either of the W11 machines.

 

I am stumped - any suggestions gratefully considered.

 

Thanks in advance.

Tinkerisk
2832 posts

Uber Geek


  #3127284 13-Sep-2023 17:48
Is this maybe a possible way to go?




raytaylor
3801 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3127287 13-Sep-2023 17:51
Is windows addressing the printer by dns name or ip address? 

 

I usually find its easier to set up a new printer pointing to a static with a manual printer set up, point it at the ip address using the generic driver. 
Then change the driver to the correct one afterwards on the printer properties > advanced tab, and delete the original printer.    

 

I cant tell you how to do that in windows 10 though but i imagine its the same in the old control panel interface. 




SATTV
1457 posts

Uber Geek


  #3127350 13-Sep-2023 18:20
What sort of printer is it. does the printer have W11 drivers.

 

What I do is connect the printer to the network ( Ethernet )

 

Give the printer a static IP from outside the DHCP range.

 

Install the manufacturers software and configure from there.

 

In windows 11 it will try and install the device as IPP rather than TCPIP so make sure you use TCPIP

 

As long as all devices are on the same network they should be able to print and scan.

 

Make sure your network settings are not set to public, if they are change to private, if you are on wifi make sure you are not on a guest network.

 

I hope that helps.

 

 

 

