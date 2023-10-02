Looking for an Ethernet cut off switch

A system I monitor for a family member sometimes needs unplugging and plugging back in of the Ethernet cable to jump start / get the said device rebooting and establishing a connection to a server again (security system). Given the circumstances, it’s a PIA to open the panel and unplug and plug back in the Ethernet to get the system to re connect to its server (manufacturers server).

would this or something similar work? (Which would allow an easier method of giving the system a quick reboot, obviously I would keep this in the network cabinet locked. It’s just going to save having to open the security panel or pull the wrong cable from the patch panel or switch).



https://www.amazon.com/Vegamax-Button-Ethernet-Internet-Network/dp/B09GPSMZ92

Edit; manufacturer of the system has this method of unplugging Ethernet as their first option to get comms to its server working again. It’s a known issue for said manufacturer…..but nobody knows why it’s so unreliable…