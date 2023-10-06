Just out of curiousity, I ran speedtest on both my laptop, and my mobile phone, both in the same location, and on the same WiFi network. Tested laptop first, then phone.

To the same server (2degrees Auckland).

Mobile phone (Samsung S10+, bought new in 2019) - 70.8Mbps down / 48.5 Mbps up.

Laptop (Asus, bought new in November 2022) - 48.49Mbps down / 99.33 Mbps up.

No one else at home at the same time - so just that laptop and phone actively connected to Internet

Not a biggie nor a problem to solve - just interested in the different wireless Internet speeds, with devices tested in exactly same location in the house and tested within minutes of each other.

What variables affect speeds of wireless Internet - other than distance to the router (Fritzbox)?