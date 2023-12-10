Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Stuck on setting up Synology Router With 2Degrees
Castlvaniafan

13 posts

Geek


#311054 10-Dec-2023 18:45
I picked up a Synology WRX560 today since my router 2Degrees provides doesn't have enough parentel control and security options. I'm having trouble even just setting it up. 2Degrees provides some very basic information when bringing your own device (BYOD). Below is what they provide me:

 

WAN Connection Type: DHCP (Automatic IP/Dynamic IP/IP over Ethernet) **

 

802.1Q: Enabled

 

VLAN ID (802.1Q): 10

 

802.1P (Priority): 0

 

IP Version: IPv4 or IPv6

 

MTU Size: 1492 or 1500

 

NAT: Enabled

In Synology settings to setup DHCP, I need full information like their Hostname etc. See below. Bit confused at what to do here and was wondering if anyone else might have done this yet.

 

Synology settings:

 

 

 

 

 

SomeoneSomewhere
1128 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3170399 10-Dec-2023 19:06
You should be able to leave all that stuff blank I believe. 

 

 

 

As long as you set VLAN 10 and DHCP, it should get everything else from 2D - that's the point of DHCP.


 
 
 
 

Castlvaniafan

13 posts

Geek


  #3170401 10-Dec-2023 19:14
SomeoneSomewhere:

 

You should be able to leave all that stuff blank I believe. 

 

 

 

As long as you set VLAN 10 and DHCP, it should get everything else from 2D - that's the point of DHCP.

 



 

Ok, thanks. I've come across this VLAN 10 reccomendation when doing some research on fixing my issue. I need to find where this option is located in the Synology dashboard..

RunningMan
7979 posts

Uber Geek


  #3170402 10-Dec-2023 19:19
Castlvaniafan:I've come across this VLAN 10 reccomendation when doing some research on fixing my issue. 

 

 

It's not a reccomendation. It's a neccessary part of the configuration. That, and DHCP enabled for the WAN is pretty much all you should need to get connected.



Castlvaniafan

13 posts

Geek


  #3170403 10-Dec-2023 19:28
RunningMan:

 

Castlvaniafan:I've come across this VLAN 10 reccomendation when doing some research on fixing my issue. 

 

 

It's not a reccomendation. It's a neccessary part of the configuration. That, and DHCP enabled for the WAN is pretty much all you should need to get connected.

 

 

 

 

Ok, I'll look around the Synology dashboard for VLAN 10 and enabling DHCP (althought I just see the connection type as mostly Auto as an option..) and report back.

RunningMan
7979 posts

Uber Geek


  #3170404 10-Dec-2023 19:30
Auto will almost certainly mean DHCP.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76436 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3170422 10-Dec-2023 19:56
I have been using Synology routers for years on 2degrees. Will take screenshots when home.




Castlvaniafan

13 posts

Geek


  #3170423 10-Dec-2023 20:07
freitasm: I have been using Synology routers for years on 2degrees. Will take screenshots when home.



Thank you, that would be wonderful. I can use that as a shortcut to get my internet up and running. Then I plan to research Networking a bit to learn these things. 



RunningMan
7979 posts

Uber Geek


  #3170424 10-Dec-2023 20:12
Checked Synology's site?

 

https://kb.synology.com/en-me/SRM/tutorial/If_my_ISP_requires_that_I_set_a_VLAN_tag_but_does_not_provide_IPTV_VoIP_services_how_should_my_settings_be_configured 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76436 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3170450 10-Dec-2023 22:38
Send private message quote this post

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




Castlvaniafan

13 posts

Geek


  #3170469 11-Dec-2023 05:49
Legend! Worked for me. Wow went form 99 up / 99 down with the Fritz box to 500 up / 500 down on this Synology. What a difference this is going to make. And I can't wait to run some ethernet wires to hardware some of my other components.

RunningMan
7979 posts

Uber Geek


  #3170718 11-Dec-2023 15:00
99 up/down on the Fritz is almost certainly it running in green power saving mode. It reduces the ethernet port speed to 100 Mb/s.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76436 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3170722 11-Dec-2023 15:25
Castlvaniafan:

 

Legend! Worked for me. Wow went form 99 up / 99 down with the Fritz box to 500 up / 500 down on this Synology. What a difference this is going to make. And I can't wait to run some ethernet wires to hardware some of my other components.

 

 

Do you need the IPv6 configuration at all or are you good?




