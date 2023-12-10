Castlvaniafan:

I picked up a Synology WRX560 today since my router 2Degrees provides doesn't have enough parentel control and security options. I'm having trouble even just setting it up. 2Degrees provides some very basic information when bringing your own device (BYOD). Below is what they provide me:





WAN Connection Type: DHCP (Automatic IP/Dynamic IP/IP over Ethernet) **

802.1Q: Enabled

VLAN ID (802.1Q): 10

802.1P (Priority): 0

IP Version: IPv4 or IPv6

MTU Size: 1492 or 1500

NAT: Enabled



In Synology settings to setup DHCP, I need full information like their Hostname etc. See below. Bit confused at what to do here and was wondering if anyone else might have done this yet.





Synology settings: