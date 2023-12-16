jackyleunght2002

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Dlink x20 mesh
#311132 16-Dec-2023 21:11
Hi All
Just want to know, we have 3 dlink x20 for our home network.

The main x20 is on the top floor connected with the modem the other 2 is at the downstair lounges

My parent is frustrated with the mesh at the lounges, when the computer is connected to the lounge using WiFi, the speed test it only give average 150-200mpbs download, upload can stay at the 100mpbs

The moment he turn off the lounge mesh, the computer connected to the main mesh WiFi from the upstair, it gives him 300mpbs straight away.

Does it has something that is influenced with the speed connection on the downstair?

Thank you
Jacky


  #3172565 17-Dec-2023 08:22
So many questions.

 

First one: are you sure the computer connected to the lounge Wi-Fi is not saturating the connection? No torrents going on?

 

Second: "The main x20 is on the top floor connected with the modem" - what is "the modem"? Is it the ONT or is it a router connected to the ONT? 

 

If this "modem" is actually a router, is it another Dlink x20 or is it something else? Because if it's something else, could it be the first Dlink x20 is actually acting as a second router in your network, cause performance problems with perhaps a second unnecessary firewall, double network translations, Wi-Fi interference, etc?

 

If this "modem" is actually a router, does it have Wi-Fi? Is it using the same network name and password? Or is Wi-Fi turned off in this box?




  #3172567 17-Dec-2023 08:48
it could be that the x20's downstairs are too far away from the main node and the backhaul link is weak and causing the slow-down, can you move them closer to the main node and see if anything changes, remember these need good wifi signal as well to work optimally. 

  #3172570 17-Dec-2023 09:08
Having the backhaul of downstairs units on wireless can also affect the speed of the clients connected to them.



  #3172571 17-Dec-2023 09:12
Basically if the wireless signal downstairs was weak before and you have positioned a node in that same position, it will have a strong local signal but the connection back to the main node will still be weak.

 

There are three ways of making it stronger:

 

  • Connect the nodes via ethernet, which will always get the best performance everywhere
  • Move the farthest node closer to the second node in the chain
  • Place another node in between the main node and the farther node 

My previous questions still need to be answered though for a complete picture to form.




