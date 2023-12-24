I am looking at upgrading to HyperFibre. must of the "Routers" supplied by the Providers are Single 2.5G WAN port to plug into the ONT Then WIFI to other devices.

But most of my devices are Hard Wired. Only my phones are wifi. Also HyperFibre and only using WIFI devices is kinda pointless.

I do have a nice Netgear Orbi already with a single 2.5G port I can use in AP mode. But is there a nice HyperFibre Router that doesn't have WIFI and has 1x 2.5/10G WAN and 1 or more 2.5G (or10G) LAN (RJ45)

Prefer it not to have any WIFI at all if possible