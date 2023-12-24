Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#311220 24-Dec-2023 11:33
I am looking at upgrading to HyperFibre. must of the "Routers" supplied by the Providers are Single 2.5G WAN port to plug into the ONT Then WIFI to other devices.
But most of my devices are Hard Wired. Only my phones are wifi.  Also HyperFibre and only using WIFI devices is kinda pointless.

 

 

 

I do have a nice Netgear Orbi already with a single 2.5G port I can use in AP mode. But is there a nice HyperFibre Router that doesn't have WIFI and has 1x 2.5/10G WAN and 1 or more 2.5G (or10G) LAN (RJ45)

 

Prefer it not to have any WIFI at all if possible

  #3175165 24-Dec-2023 11:39
If only there was a thread on what router to buy.

 
 
 
 

  #3175196 24-Dec-2023 12:49
RunningMan:

 

If only there was a thread on what router to buy.

 

 

In fairness to the OP it is 2 years since its sticky post was last updated.  I appreciate they could have asked for the thread to be unlocked.

Edited: Updated to be more clear

