Hi
It appears both our ISP provided routers (Asus RT-AC59U and Noka Beacon 2) do not have url or web site visited logging (or use loggings)
We're keen to check (in addition to education) what our kids have been visiting without installing software on their devices i.e. monitor from a 3rd devices (PC or router)
What have others here done?
What routers do people have that do show detailed url visited i.e. not just the domain of youtube.com and source address?
I briefly tried Wireshark (on my own PC and not the whole network) but I want something simplier otherwise I'll need it to somehow capture all traffic from the router