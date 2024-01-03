As the parent to three older teenager daughters and I never installed content filtering on any of their devices or investigated DNS / MITM or Transparent proxy inspection. Instead I had frequent conversations with them about what was acceptable online and the sort of content they should avoid, and that posting any photos to the internet could haunt them in the future so I highly recommended against them posting anything their grandparents wouldn't want to see.

So far that worked really effectively. My parents had no idea what I got up to when I was younger so I didn't think that just because technology allowed me to surveil my kids that I should actively investigate implementing it.

I do however make sure they had VPNs to get out of the school network back into my home network and not use all sorts of dodgy VPNs that can bypass school filtering even though one of them still uses it much to my dismay.

If I had son's then I would have had far more complicated but even more important conversations about the dearth of online p0rn, what constitutes a healthy relationship and the vital importance of consent as there is just so much vile that can very easily be found online.

But that is just my personal view about how pointless content filtering / monitoring is as it creates a whack-a-mole competition with underlying distrust between you and your (pre)teen when you REALLY need ongoing open lines of communications between everyone involved.