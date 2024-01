We are a scout group with a cricket club beside it in a separate building (about 200 meters away). Yes, the idea is to share a UFB connection and security camera system between us - both groups are volunteer and run on donations and grants. We struggle with quite a bit with vandalism and general unsavory activity (drinking, glass smashing, burnouts etc) so we would like to pool our resources together.

I was thinking fibre due to the length required and there will be some bandwidth demand (the cricket club has the internet connection so the NVR will be located there, my plan is to vlan off some ports on a switch and pipe that through the fibre over to the cricket club and into the NVR while also keeping some room on our end for a wireless access point and potentially some other stuff).