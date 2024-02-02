mailmarshall

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Measuring internal network speed
#311631 2-Feb-2024 15:21
Hi there folks, when we got our place few years ago we were told cat 6 has been run around the house. However as the renno, was done in phases there are 3 different areas where cables were run to and then connected up via gig switches.

I am not sure if the cables were run well as the speed copying files internally from NAS is around 15mb/sec. That might be ok but feels slow??

Sorry I am not a techy but have used speedtest which gives internet speed, is there an internal network version of such tool?

Any help appreciated.

  #3189667 2-Feb-2024 15:30
Can you plug a laptop into each and see what speed the network card connects at e.g.1Gb, 100Mb, 10Mb? Duplex?

 
 
 
 

  #3189668 2-Feb-2024 15:31
iperf.

 

You run the iperf client on one PC and the iperf server on the other.

 

Here's a little windows tutorial.

  #3189689 2-Feb-2024 16:21
if you are not a techie, IPERF is a bit of a learning curve. if you are testing 10Gbe I find it gives better results than almost anything else though.

 

Ive used a previous version of this on a gigabit connection

 

https://totusoft.com/lanspeed

 

Just have a shared folder available on the device you're testing to



  #3189690 2-Feb-2024 16:22
muppet:

 

iperf.

 

You run the iperf client on one PC and the iperf server on the other.

 

Here's a little windows tutorial.

 

 

testing to a NAS so it might not be as easy as testing to 2 PC's (windows linux or macs)

