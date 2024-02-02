mailmarshall

Hi there folks, when we got our place few years ago we were told cat 6 has been run around the house. However as the renno, was done in phases there are 3 different areas where cables were run to and then connected up via gig switches.



I am not sure if the cables were run well as the speed copying files internally from NAS is around 15mb/sec. That might be ok but feels slow??



Sorry I am not a techy but have used speedtest which gives internet speed, is there an internal network version of such tool?



Any help appreciated.