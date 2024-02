I doubt the TV is going to be able to access the NAS directly - Some TVs that run Android can get Kodi installed.

Maybe you could post the TV details.

I am assuming a not very smart TV and you need a device to attch to the TV.

I'm assuming the NAS will be accessable on the home wifi network and you can set up a share using Samba on the NAS (Sounds like you will need to help).

Buy an Amazon Fire TV (either the full HD 1080p (special at Noel Leeming $45) or 4K ($75)).

Set that up and connect to the the home wifi.

You can install 3Now, TVNZ, Netflix - anything else you want.

Go to the Amazon store and install "Downloader by AFTVnews".

Open that app and go to www.kodi.tv.

Navigate to "Download"/ "Android"/ "ARMV7A".

When the download completes, install the app as it should prompt you.

So the tricky part is adding the Samba share to the Kodi app https://kodi.wiki/view/SMB

Once done, the TV is 'Smart' and using the KODI app, can play content from the NAS.