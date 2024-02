I currently have a HUAWEI HG659 with Voyager fibre connection.

Could you advise which router to upgrade 2024 I have an Intel Nuc Apple TV connected via ethernet. To my LG Oled TV. Wi Fi connections iPad 10.9 (10th generation) Samsung Galaxy 21 SE One Plus 9 Roku Express and Firestick 4K

Every thing works OK Firestick 4K drops off some times.

Just need something to cope with Streaming services.