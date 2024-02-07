Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Maximising Hyperfibre at home - need advice
Insanekiwi

525 posts

Ultimate Geek


#311699 7-Feb-2024 21:50
Hello experts

 

 

 

I just had Hyperfibre 2000 installed this morning - and certainly is faster than what I used to get (900/450 vs 1700/1300).

 

I got Orbi 8xx router through 2Degree, and the problem is that it only has 1x 2.5gb WAN port from Nokia ONT unit. I already have 2.5gb PC USB ethernet connected / 2.5gb 8 port switch - and none of that is useful as I can't utilise 2.5gb throughput as it is all taken to Orbi router/modem.

 

Aside from buying a completely new modem/router with 2x 2.5gb ports for WAN/LAN - is there any other way to get my PC to connect at 2.5gb as well?

 

I am a bit annoyed as I was really hoping to maximise the speed on PC for my work.

 

If I do have to buy another router/modem unit - which one could work...?

 

 

 

I appreciate your help!

Insanekiwi

525 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3192181 7-Feb-2024 22:00
Buy the Netcomm CF60 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E 10G HyperFibre Router with VOIP, 10G... ( CF60 ) online - PBTech.co.nz

 

 

 

Is this the way to go?

 

 

 

2Degree website says

 

At the moment, no. To ensure you get the best possible speeds from your new Hyperfibre connection, you will need to use our dedicated Hyperfibre modem which is included in your plan. In the meantime, we’re working on making older modems compatible with Hyperfibre and hope to roll this out in the future.

 
 
 
 

michaelmurfy
meow
12378 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3192207 8-Feb-2024 00:35
It does work fine but it is also very expensive. Another user who got one: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=311220&page_no=1#3175335 




