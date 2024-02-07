Hello experts

I just had Hyperfibre 2000 installed this morning - and certainly is faster than what I used to get (900/450 vs 1700/1300).

I got Orbi 8xx router through 2Degree, and the problem is that it only has 1x 2.5gb WAN port from Nokia ONT unit. I already have 2.5gb PC USB ethernet connected / 2.5gb 8 port switch - and none of that is useful as I can't utilise 2.5gb throughput as it is all taken to Orbi router/modem.

Aside from buying a completely new modem/router with 2x 2.5gb ports for WAN/LAN - is there any other way to get my PC to connect at 2.5gb as well?

I am a bit annoyed as I was really hoping to maximise the speed on PC for my work.

If I do have to buy another router/modem unit - which one could work...?

I appreciate your help!